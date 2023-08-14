Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (Zee)’s consolidated EBITDA declined 34% YoY (a beat) as its revenue growth (of 8% YoY) was offset by higher content and Zee5 spends. Ad revenue dropped 4% YoY due to weak market and the impact of IPL, offset by 18% YoY subscription revenue growth on the back of NTO 3.0 and digital subscription growth in 1QFY24. We largely retain our revenue/EBITDA estimates for FY24/FY25 building in recovery in the ad market and continued investments. While the current valuations do not appear to justify the strong potential of the merged entity, aided by its strong competitive position in both linear and digital segments, NCLT’s judgment on merger and its completion would remain a key monitorable. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR280, based on 26x FY25E EPS.

Outlook

Valuing the stock at 26x FY25E EPS, we arrive at a TP of INR280. We maintain our BUY rating.

