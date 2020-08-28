172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-zee-entertainment-target-of-rs-272-emkay-global-financial-5767901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 272: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 272 in its research report dated August 26, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Zee Entertainment


Under Strategy 4.0, management has increased disclosures from Q1FY21 as promised earlier, which is expected to further improve in the ensuing quarters. Cash flow improvement through a reduction in working capital requirement is key for re-rating. In our view, resolution of balance sheet issues would have driven management to increase the disclosures. Strong execution (channel launches and market share gains) in the last few years and hope of not repeating balance sheet mistakes will regain investor interest. After two years of balance sheet deterioration on account of aggressive content investments and various write-offs, the management is confident on delivering FCF/PAT of 50% from FY22E.



Outlook


We maintain our cautious stance on timely receipt of subscription receivables from Dish and Siti, as well as investments in SugarBox. The higher target multiple (15x PE on Sep’22 EPS) and the rating upgrade to Buy are predicated on changes brought in by management.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.