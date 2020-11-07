172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-zee-entertainment-target-of-rs-247-dolat-capital-market-6084371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 247: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 247 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee’s Q2FY21 operating performance was in-line with revenue / EBITDA / APAT decline of 19/43/51% YoY. As company promised upon improvement in 5Gs (governance, granularity, growth, goodwill, and gusto) in Q1FY21, the sudden pop-up of failure of related party viz. Siti Networks to meets banks obligations was a key-negative surprise that wasn’t called out by company. Zee provided for balance outstanding receivables from Siti of Rs 0.8bn (Rs 1.2bn provided earlier). It also provided Rs 0.97bn (Rs 2.07bn o/s) towards guarantees provided by Zee on behalf of Siti. We expect the Rs 2.07bn as cash-outgo for Zee in near-future. Zee expect the receipt of overseas investments in couple of days vs. earlier promise of Q2FY21. Zee also reduced the guidance for ad revenue growth from H2FY21 to Q4FY21 and subscription revenues to remain soft (vs. earlier guidance of low-single digit growth). Lastly, Zee5 may break-even in exit quarter of FY24. That said, FCF finally improved in H1FY21 (Rs 5.1bn in H1FY21 vs. Rs 2.5bn in FY20 and negative in FY19) after multiple years led by reduction in inventories - a key tangible positive in our view. While Siti issue is definitely negative, we believe the same is factored in recent 15% price correction (Rs 220 to Rs 184).



Outlook


We pin our hope of no further negative surprises from hereon on Corporate Governance front. Business trajectory is likely to improve from hereon as economy comes out of Covid. Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 247 @ 15x Sep-22E EPS (earlier Rs 235 @ 15x Jun-22E). Our estimates are broadly unchanged. FCF improvement or mgmt change or buyout of Zee by strong strategic investors are potential re-rating triggers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

