Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 235: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee’s Q1FY21 operating performance was weak with 66% ad-revenue de-growth led by Covid. But there were several other structural positives (1) Improvement in C&CE by Rs 3bn (2) Resignation of Mr. Subhash Chandra as Non-Executive Director Viz. Indian entrepreneur-promoter rarely step-out (3) Decline in inventory post several years of consistent increase (4) Improvised disclosure wrt Zee5 financials and quarterly BS are forthcoming and (5) Upbeat management commentary wrt growth, margin and FCF is positive. We had highlighted in our Q4FY20 note that “MD & CEO ‘open letter’ as usual is upbeat (has to be) stating rebirth of company (Zee 4.0), 5Gs (governance, granularity, growth, goodwill, and gusto) etc is good to hear. But as is the saying ‘actions speak louder than words’; we would prefer tangible results (FCF followed by dividends) than mere stories that are stated since six quarters. FCF improvement or mgmt change or buyout of Zee by strong strategic investors are potential triggers.”

Outlook

Finally, we have seen the winds of change in Q1FY21 as highlighted above. Both P&L and BS to improvise from hereon, multiple re-rating seems inevitable. With concerns starting to get addressed, we upgrade Zee to BUY with revised TP of Rs 235 @ 15x Jun-22E EPS (vs. Rs 153 @ 10x FY22E earlier). Our estimates are broadly unchanged. Zee as a proxy-FMCG play deserves a better multiple (18-20x) but for concerns wrt recent promoter history, tangible delivery of growth and cash flows, structural change of digitisation etc. Our bias is positive but we would wait for results for further upgrade.

