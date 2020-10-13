172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-zee-entertainment-target-of-rs-220-anand-rathi-3-5958231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 220: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated October 13, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Zee Entertainment


In the last 12-15 months, on concerns—promoter group (pledged shares), related-party loans/corporate guarantees given on behalf of group companies and balance sheet (rising inventory/receivables), Zee’s multiples have been depressed. Though we believe that some issues such as related-party concerns persist, we reiterate that revenue and EBITDA have bottomed out in Q1 FY21 and should improve from now. Also, recent board-member changes, better disclosures (quarterly balance sheets, Zee5 figures, etc.) and lower receivables/inventory (as indicated by management) should ease such concerns.


Outlook


We are cautiously optimistic and maintain our Buy, with an unchanged target of Rs220 (valuing Zee at 10x FY22e EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 03:49 pm

