Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 220: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Zee Entertainment

In the last 12-15 months, on concerns—promoter group (pledged shares), related-party loans/corporate guarantees given on behalf of group companies and balance sheet (rising inventory/receivables), Zee’s multiples have been depressed. Though we believe that some issues such as related-party concerns persist, we reiterate that revenue and EBITDA have bottomed out in Q1 FY21 and should improve from now. Also, recent board-member changes, better disclosures (quarterly balance sheets, Zee5 figures, etc.) and lower receivables/inventory (as indicated by management) should ease such concerns.

Outlook

We are cautiously optimistic and maintain our Buy, with an unchanged target of Rs220 (valuing Zee at 10x FY22e EBITDA).

