Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 220: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Zee Entertainment

Pulled down by a 65% y/y fall in ad revenue to `4.21bn largely due to the pandemic and market-share loss (Q1 FY21 market share: 15.8%, 18.3% the quarter prior) in certain markets, Zee Entertainment’s revenue plunged 34.7% y/y to `13.12bn. Its subscription revenue grew 5% y/y to `7.44bn. EBITDA declined 67% y/y to `2.2bn. The reported margin was 16.8%, vs. 32.9% a year back. No fresh episodes of existing shows were produced in the first two months, leading to a drop in programming cost. This was partially offset by content shot at homes and purchase of licensed content for the linear and digital businesses. Besides, amortisation cost of movies and digital shows continues. At the ruling market price, the risk-reward is favourable.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with an unchanged target price of `220.

