Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 220: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Zee Entertainment


Pulled down by a 65% y/y fall in ad revenue to `4.21bn largely due to the pandemic and market-share loss (Q1 FY21 market share: 15.8%, 18.3% the quarter prior) in certain markets, Zee Entertainment’s revenue plunged 34.7% y/y to `13.12bn. Its subscription revenue grew 5% y/y to `7.44bn. EBITDA declined 67% y/y to `2.2bn. The reported margin was 16.8%, vs. 32.9% a year back. No fresh episodes of existing shows were produced in the first two months, leading to a drop in programming cost. This was partially offset by content shot at homes and purchase of licensed content for the linear and digital businesses. Besides, amortisation cost of movies and digital shows continues. At the ruling market price, the risk-reward is favourable.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating, with an unchanged target price of `220.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

