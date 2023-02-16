Buy Zee Entertainment of Rs 260: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment

In Q3FY23, Zee’s ad revenue declined 15.6% YoY, much sharper than our 11% estimate, reflecting continuing macroeconomic challenges. With heightened inflation, near-term ad spends are expected to remain muted. Reported subscription revenue grew 13.2% YoY, primarily due to catch-up revenue related to deposits made by Siti. With NTO3.0 implementation coming into effect from February 1, 2023, we expect subscription revenue growth to improve, albeit with a lag. EBITDAM remained under pressure as investments remained elevated. Owing to slower recovery in ad revenue and continued investments, we have cut our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates by 4-5%.



Outlook

We have also cut our target multiple to 8x (from 10x), given structural challenges faced by the broadcasting industry and the company’s slower market share recovery to arrive at a revised TP of Rs260 (8x Dec-24 pro-forma broadcasting EBITDA).

