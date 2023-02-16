Buy Zee Entertainment of Rs 260: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment

In Q3FY23, Zee’s ad revenue declined 15.6% YoY, much sharper than our 11% estimate, reflecting continuing macroeconomic challenges. With heightened inflation, near-term ad spends are expected to remain muted. Reported subscription revenue grew 13.2% YoY, primarily due to catch-up revenue related to deposits made by Siti. With NTO3.0 implementation coming into effect from February 1, 2023, we expect subscription revenue growth to improve, albeit with a lag. EBITDAM remained under pressure as investments remained elevated. Owing to slower recovery in ad revenue and continued investments, we have cut our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates by 4-5%.



Outlook

We have also cut our target multiple to 8x (from 10x), given structural challenges faced by the broadcasting industry and the company’s slower market share recovery to arrive at a revised TP of Rs260 (8x Dec-24 pro-forma broadcasting EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zee Entertainment - 14 -02 - 2023 - emkay