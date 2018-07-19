Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 700: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (ZEE) Q1FY19 revenue and EBITDA came in line, while PAT surpassed estimate. Key positives: (i) 22.3% YoY growth in domestic advertising. With innovations likely to be at a record high in FY19 (HUL’s ad spends jumped 27% YoY in Q1FY19), we expect ad expenses of FMCG players to continue to be high; and (ii) 12.3% YoY spurt in domestic subscription revenue. The 21.2% YoY rise in selling & admin cost incurred for promotion of newly launched ZEE5 was key negative. Broad-based ad growth across categories, higher ratings for Zee TV and sustained focus on regional markets (likely GEC launch in Kerala) brighten prospects. Response to ZEE5 (launched in February) and implementation of TRAI’s tariff order are key monitorables. Maintain ‘BUY’.

Outlook

We retain 32x FY20 target PE to arrive at target price of INR700. At CMP, the stock trades at 30.3x FY19E and 23.7x FY20E EPS.

