you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 560: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated October 10, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

ZEEL delivered a better-than-expected set of numbers in Q2FY19, led by strong growth in domestic ad and subscription revenues. The margin remained ahead of street’s estimates despite significant investments in digital. We expect ad revenue growth to beat industry growth rate in 2HFY2019, while subscription revenue growth momentum is expected to accelerate going ahead.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 560.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

