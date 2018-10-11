Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 560: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

ZEEL delivered a better-than-expected set of numbers in Q2FY19, led by strong growth in domestic ad and subscription revenues. The margin remained ahead of street’s estimates despite significant investments in digital. We expect ad revenue growth to beat industry growth rate in 2HFY2019, while subscription revenue growth momentum is expected to accelerate going ahead.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 560.

