Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The management believes that a large strategic partner would help the company to transform from a pure content company to a leading global media-tech company. Though the digital ads started contributing to overall ad revenues, the recent deals with telcos are expected to boost the subscribers’ addition. Things are good on core business front – as ad revenue is expected grow at high-teens in FY2019E, while subscription revenues likely to grow slightly higher than low-teens.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Zee Entertainment with an upward revised PT of Rs. 550.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.