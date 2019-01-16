Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

ZEEL delivered strong revenue growth of 17.9% y-o-y in Q3FY2019, led by healthy growth in domestic ad and subscription revenue. EBITDA margin stood at 34.8%, ahead of our estimates, led by strong performance in its traditional business. Given leading TV viewership share, ZEEL is best placed to leverage double-digit growth in TV ad spending, monetisation of phase 3 and 4 markets and TRAI’s new subscription regime.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 550.

