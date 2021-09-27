Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises target of Rs 405: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

ZEEL’s proposed merger with SPNI is a win-win situation, as it will likely 1) result in material revenue synergies (~6-10% due to better scale & reach) 2) drive growth, as merged entity will have cash ammunition of US$1.7bn to fund digital ambitions and 3) absolve uncertainty surrounding board room decision risks. Post-merger, network will have a market share of ~28%, thereby creating an all-encompassing portfolio present across genres. While Mr Punit Goenka is expected to continue as MD&CEO for a period of 5 years, newly constituted board will have SPNI’s dominance with ZEEL’s promoter family getting only one board seat. The deal will require approval of CCI, SEBI and existing shareholders (75% votes have to be in favor).

Outlook

We believe this development is positive and warrants a re-rating, as it not only results in material synergies but also brings an end to governance concerns. Consequently, we increase our target P/E multiple to 23x (earlier 18x) and arrive at a TP to Rs405, after incorporating merger synergies.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More