Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises: target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated September 22, 2021.

September 23, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


ZEEL & Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have entered into a non-binding term sheet to merge themselves. This will create the largest media company with a market share of ~25% in India. Merged entity will be well-placed to maximize revenue given its strong potential to reach a larger number of advertisers. Synergies would have an impact of 6-10% on revenue. As Sony will be the promoter of the combined entity, we believe the corporate governance overhang on ZEEL would fade away and boost investors’ confidence.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 400. Growth capital would be used to accelerate its digital platform growth and invest in premier content including sports.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: Sep 23, 2021 10:47 am

