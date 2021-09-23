Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises: target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

ZEEL & Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have entered into a non-binding term sheet to merge themselves. This will create the largest media company with a market share of ~25% in India. Merged entity will be well-placed to maximize revenue given its strong potential to reach a larger number of advertisers. Synergies would have an impact of 6-10% on revenue. As Sony will be the promoter of the combined entity, we believe the corporate governance overhang on ZEEL would fade away and boost investors’ confidence.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 400. Growth capital would be used to accelerate its digital platform growth and invest in premier content including sports.

