    Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 350: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 15, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    The NCLT’s approval of Zee-Sony merger removes all overhangs plaguing the impending merger. With all approvals in place, the merger is likely to be completed by September end provided the physical copy of NCLT order is filed within one month with MCA. The Zee Sony merger would enhance competitive positions, strengthen content for viewers and drive improvement in operating/financial performance going forward. We estimate proforma PAT of the merged company at Rs2,484 crore/Rs2780 crore in FY25E/FY26E and the merged entity will have outstanding shares of 173.6 crore. This translates into an EPS of 14.3/16.0 for FY25E/FY26E. Pick-up in subscription revenues following the NTO 3.0 order and slow but gradual recovery in ad revenues are positives that was reported in Q1FY24. However, elevated Zee5 losses is concern.

    We value the merged entity at 22x its September 2025 earnings estimate and arrive at PT of Rs350. Zee Sony merger would act as re-rating catalyst.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises - 15 -08 - 2023 - khan

    first published: Aug 15, 2023 06:25 pm

