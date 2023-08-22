Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 312: Geojit

Buy

Geojit's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), a subsidiary of Essel Group, is an Indian mass media company with interests in television, print, films, mobile content and internet, and allied businesses. • Revenue from operations in Q1FY24 grew 7.6% YoY to Rs. 1,984cr, driven by subscription revenue, and other sales and service revenue. • EBITDA fell 42.3% YoY to Rs. 155cr, while margin narrowed 680bps YoY to 7.8% due to a rise in overall expenditure. Reported PAT fell 97.0% YoY to Rs. 4cr, dented by a one-off exceptional loss of Rs. 71cr. • A healthy performance of the subscription business and gradual improvement in the advertisement segment are expected to boost profitability. Moreover, the NCLT’s approval for the Zee-Sony merger is positive, as the merger will provide synergy to the overall business.

Outlook

Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 312 based on 26x FY25E adjusted EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises - 22 -08 - 2023 - geo