Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises: target of Rs 310: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The largest shareholder of ZEE Entertainment Limited (ZEEL), Invesco demanded a reconstitution of the board, with the removal of three directors and appointment of six independent directors. We believe shareholder activism would be a key re-rating trigger as this could alter the board/management, increase in cash conversion and improve efficiency of capital allocation. FY2021 free cash flow of Rs. 1,342 crore stood at 75% of EBITDA, implying a strong improvement in cash conversion over previous years. We expect earnings to report an 18% CAGR over FY2021-FY2024E.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 310, given reasonable valuations and expectations of improvement of corporate governance standards.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

