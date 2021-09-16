MARKET NEWS

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises: target of Rs 310: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated September 15, 2021.

September 16, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


The largest shareholder of ZEE Entertainment Limited (ZEEL), Invesco demanded a reconstitution of the board, with the removal of three directors and appointment of six independent directors. We believe shareholder activism would be a key re-rating trigger as this could alter the board/management, increase in cash conversion and improve efficiency of capital allocation. FY2021 free cash flow of Rs. 1,342 crore stood at 75% of EBITDA, implying a strong improvement in cash conversion over previous years. We expect earnings to report an 18% CAGR over FY2021-FY2024E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 310, given reasonable valuations and expectations of improvement of corporate governance standards.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: Sep 16, 2021 02:24 pm

