MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises target of Rs 303: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 303 in its research report dated September 15, 2021.

Broker Research
September 16, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


In a case of shareholder activism, two large shareholders of ZEEL holding ~18% in equity have called for an EGM to reconstitute the current board. Specifically, three replacements are being sought including Mr Punit Goenka, current MD&CEO. Further, institutional investors have also suggested inducting six new names into the board. While the existing management had taken steps to improve corporate governance & disclosure practices, given that the promoter shareholding was just 4% odd, a rejig was expected. We believe, if a professional board takes over, decisions surrounding non-core investment in Sugar-Box (existing management was already going slow) and expansion of highly volatile and margin dilutive movie production business may be revisited. Though the core broadcasting business is still not out of the woods (network share was down 190bps QoQ to 17% in 1QFY22), board reconstitution and improvement in user engagement metrics of ZEE5 is likely to drive re-rating from here on.



Outlook


Consequently, we increase our target P/E multiple to 18x (earlier 15x) and arrive at a TP of Rs303 (earlier Rs253).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: Sep 16, 2021 01:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.