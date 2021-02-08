MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 296: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 296 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


ZEEL’s revenue/EBITDA beat our estimates by 32%/38% respectively led by accrual of content syndication revenue of Rs5.5bn in 3QFY21. Even after adjusting for this one-time windfall, the beat was substantial given strong recovery in domestic ad-revenues (increased 7.5% YoY on a pre-COVID base despite IPL being around). Given the recovery in ad-market, we increase our FY21/FY22/FY23 adjusted EPS estimates by 7.7%/2.6%/2.1% respectively. As highlighted in our initiation report (Link of the report), we believe ZEEL is ripe for re-rating given concrete steps taken to strengthen governance & disclosure levels backed by sharp cyclical recovery. However, we remain skeptical of plans to expand the movie production business given it is highly volatile and margin dilutive in nature.


Outlook


Nonetheless, given the valuation comfort (stock trades 16x/14x our FY22/FY23 EPS estimates; LPA is ~27x) and likely emergence of ZEE5 as future growth engine in changing content consumption landscape we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs296 (16x FY23 EPS of Rs18.5; no change in target multiple).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:42 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.