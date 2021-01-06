Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

We initiate coverage on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) with a BUY rating amid 1) concrete steps taken to strengthen governance and enhance disclosure levels 2) consistent improvement in viewership share (increased from 11.6% in CY11 to 18.4% in CY19) and 3) likely emergence of ZEE5 as future growth engine in the changing global content consumption paradigm. We expect revenue CAGR of 4.1% over FY20-23E backed by increasing viewership share, launch of 4 regional channels (Zee Punjabi, Zee Thirai, Zee Picchar and Zee Bispoke), increasing viewership of HD channels (16 channels, 35% HD penetration) and selective price hikes. Adjusted EBITDA/PAT CAGR is expected to be at 3.5%/0.5% over FY20-23E on higher content cost related to new channels and ZEE5. We believe ZEE5 is one of the strongest content platforms and can be a major growth and re-rating driver in coming years.

Outlook

Initiate BUY with a TP of Rs290 (16x FY23 EPS of Rs18). Non-core investments, related party transactions, contingent liabilities and accelerated inventory amortization are key risks to our call.

