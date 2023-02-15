Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 277: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 19%/4% as continued investment in content and sluggish recovery in ad-environment is likely to dent profitability. Zee Entertainment Enterprise’s (Z IN) operational performance was broadly in-line with EBITDA margin of 16.0% (PLe of 15.1%) but PAT was derailed by an exceptional charge of Rs1,690mn. We expect near term profitability challenges as 1) network share is flattish at ~16% (full operating leverage benefit of ad-revenue recovery may not flow through) 2) losses in digital venture are widening (Rs7,941mn in 9MFY23 versus Rs5,581mn in 9MFY22) and 3) content & production cost continues to stay at elevated levels.



Outlook

In light of the ongoing challenges, we cut our target multiple to 21x (earlier 22x) but retain BUY with a revised TP of Rs277 (earlier Rs309) as impending merger with SPNI (NCLT hearing is due on 14th Feb 2023) can result in significant revenue/cost synergies in long term.

