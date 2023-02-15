English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 277: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 277 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    We cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 19%/4% as continued investment in content and sluggish recovery in ad-environment is likely to dent profitability. Zee Entertainment Enterprise’s (Z IN) operational performance was broadly in-line with EBITDA margin of 16.0% (PLe of 15.1%) but PAT was derailed by an exceptional charge of Rs1,690mn. We expect near term profitability challenges as 1) network share is flattish at ~16% (full operating leverage benefit of ad-revenue recovery may not flow through) 2) losses in digital venture are widening (Rs7,941mn in 9MFY23 versus Rs5,581mn in 9MFY22) and 3) content & production cost continues to stay at elevated levels.


    Outlook

    In light of the ongoing challenges, we cut our target multiple to 21x (earlier 22x) but retain BUY with a revised TP of Rs277 (earlier Rs309) as impending merger with SPNI (NCLT hearing is due on 14th Feb 2023) can result in significant revenue/cost synergies in long term.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:53 pm