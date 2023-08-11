Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 276: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Though we cut our FY24E EPS estimates by ~19% odd amid weak performance in 1QFY24 our FY25E EPS estimate is broadly intact as 1) gradual recovery in ad-spends 2) accrual of full benefits of NTO 3.0 and 3) loss moderation in ZEE5 (opex was flat on QoQ basis and widening of EBITDA loss is a function of revenue slippage) is likely to aid earnings. Zee Entertainment Enterprise’s (Z IN) operational performance was marginally better than our expectation with EBITDA margin of 7.8% (PLe of 6.3%) but PAT was derailed by an exceptional charge of Rs706mn.



Outlook

We expect sales CAGR of 8% over next 2 years with EBITDA margin of 12.4%/18.1% in FY24E/FY25E and retain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 276 as we increase our target multiple to 22x (earlier 19x). Unfavorable NCLT verdict (Z IN has right to appeal in NCLAT in that case) and slower recovery in ad-environment can act as a key overhang in near term.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises - 09 -08 - 2023 - prabhu