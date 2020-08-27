172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-zee-entertainment-enterprises-target-of-rs-245-geojit-5760891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 245: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


Revenue down by 34.7% YoY, as Ad revenues took a hit due to decline in Ad volumes owing to the unavailability of fresh content. EBITDA slumped by 66.7% YoY, while EBITDA margin dropped 1,610bps on lower revenue growth and higher operating costs. PAT declined by 94.3% YoY. Improved market share, upward trend in viewership along with focus on governance and disclosure are the key positives. Upcoming festive season should drive topline growth.



Outlook


We upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY with a revised target price of Rs. 245 based on 15x FY22E Adj. EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

