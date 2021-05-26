MARKET NEWS

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 233: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated May 25, 2021.

May 26, 2021
 
 
Geojit's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


Revenue inched up 0.8% YoY in Q4FY21. Growth in Ads revenue (+8.1% YoY) and subscription revenue (+8.4% YoY) was partially offset by lower other sales and services revenue (-76.9% YoY). EBITDA rose to Rs. 541cr vs. Rs 284cr loss in Q4FY20 on lower costs. Adj. PAT (adjusted for one off impairment pertaining to digital publishing segment) totaled Rs. 305cr vs. Rs. 653cr loss in Q4FY20. Due to uncertainties in the economic climate, management decided to scale down its investments in Sugarbox for the foreseeable future We remain optimistic on the stock, as company expects double digit growth in ads business, while OTT platform should support strong growth in the subscription business.



Outlook


We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with rolled forward target price of Rs. 233 based on 13x FY23 adj. EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: May 26, 2021 04:01 pm

