Mar 15, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank, target Rs 408; bank well positioned to improve profitability: HSBC

The meeting with management has reinforced our positive outlook, while bank is well positioned to improve profitability and market share, said HSBC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The research house HSBC has maintained buy rating on Yes Bank with a target of Rs 408 per share.

The meeting with management has reinforced our positive outlook, while bank is well positioned to improve profitability and market share, said HSBC.

According to management, the corporate NPL cycle has almost peaked.

The opportunities arising from stressed loan resolutions and capex in emerging sectors to aid loan growth. Yes Bank remains one of the top picks, it added.

At 13:12 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 315.75, down Rs 3.15, or 0.99 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

