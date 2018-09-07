Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 503: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities' research report on Yes Bank

Could RBI be taking a look at past issues of divergence that were reported for FY16 and FY17 as also the overall financial performance of YES Bank? If it is the former, RBI’s retrospective audits have only demonstrated that the eventual impact on both balance sheet and P&L was not as large as reported initially. The addition to NPLs was a fraction (19% and 16% for FY16, 17) of the gross amount reported as the remainder was either repaid, sold down or upgraded to standard subsequent to the year-end. If RBI is looking at YES’ overall performance, it has been impressive even vs. other PVT peers (see charts inside) whether we look at asset quality or overall profitability.

Outlook

Yes Bank’s stock is 15% off its recent peak and trades at 2.3x P/ABV and 11x P/E 1-year forward. We believe the stock is set for a rerating as retail becomes a meaningful part of the balance sheet mix and growth opportunities abound as the bank gains critical size. We set our DDM-based target price at Rs503, representing a 52% upside and implying a target P/ABV of 3.5x and P/E of 16x.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.