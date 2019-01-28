App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank around Rs 220, says Shabbir Kayyumi

Buy Yes Bank around Rs 220 with stop loss of Rs 205 target Rs 250.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shabbir Kayyumi

After hitting the peak of Rs 404, Yes Bank slipped at lower levels from where it rebounded sharply as prices took support from the previous support on daily chart. As of now, formation of Cup & Handle on daily chart is giving cues to accumulate this stock at lower levels.

On the other side, RSI has been following positive trajectory from last few days and currently it has indicated a steep rise. As long as it sustains above Rs 205 marks, possibility of moving on upside is higher and it can hit our first target of Rs 250 with an ease. Buy Yes Bank around Rs 220 with stop loss of Rs 205 target Rs 250.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Stocks Views

