Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays Limited (WHL) posted strong performance in Q1FY2024 on high base of Q1FY2023 with revenues growing by 24% y-o-y; EBIDTA margins improving by 219 bps y-o-y to 63.3%; EBIDTA and PAT grew by 28% y-o-y and 31% y-o-y. Footfalls stood flat y-o-y at 11.02 lakhs (vs. 8-9 lakh footfalls in pre-covid levels). Management expects footfalls to grow by 4-5% and ARPU to grow by 15% in FY2024. Initiatives and marketing strategies will help in consistent footfall and ARPU growth in the near term. Construction of new park in Odisha has begun while Chennai Park’s construction will start soon. Both parks will be operational in FY2026. It will sign one new project by FY2024-end in either Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat or Punjab.

Outlook

Stock trades at 22x/19x its FY24E/25E EPS (and 14x/12x its FY24E/25E EV/EBIDTA). With growth momentum expected to sustain, we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 750.

