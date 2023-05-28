Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 570: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays Limited (WHL) posted stellar numbers in a seasonally weak Q4FY23 with revenues growing by 70% y-o-y to Rs. 98.6 crore led by 63% y-o-y growth in footfall to 8.04 lakhs; EBIDTA margins rose by 846 bps y-o-y to 42.9%; adjusted PAT at Rs. 28.5 crore (grew by 3.4x y-o-y). FY23 footfalls stood at 33.1 lakh (up 39% vs FY20). Management expects footfalls to grow by 5-10% and ARPU to grow by 10-12% in FY24. Construction of new park in Odisha has begun and it will be operational by FY2025/26. Chennai park’s construction will start as soon as government gives approval for 10 years local body tax waiver.



Outlook

Stock trades at 17.7x/15.3x its FY24E/25E EPS (and 10.9x/9.2x its FY24E/25E EV/EBIDTA). With growth momentum expected to sustain, we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs.570.

