Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays Limited (WHL) posted stellar numbers in Q3FY23 with revenues growing by 2.3x y-o-y to Rs. 113.2 crore; EBIDTA margins expanded to 50% and PAT grew by 9x y-o-y to Rs. 39.3 crore. WHL achieved footfalls of 25lakh in 9MFY23 (grew by 26% vs 9MFY20); Company is likely to close footfalls at 30 lakh in FY23 and has strategies in place for consistent growth of 6-8% in the footfalls. ARPU is likely to grow by high single digits. Construction of new park in Odisha has begun and it will be operational by FY2025/26. Chennai park’s construction is yet to begin. Capex in both parks will be done through internal accruals.



Outlook

Stock trades at 19.0/17.1x/15.8x its FY23E/24E/25E EPS (and 11.4x/9.9x/8.8x its FY23E/24E/25E EV/EBIDTA). With growth momentum expected to sustain, we maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 475.

