    Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 425: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays


    Wonderla Holidays Limited (WHL) posted a robust quarter registering record high quarterly footfalls of 11.18 lakhs in Q1FY2023, which led to strong 34.3x y-o-y growth in revenue to Rs. 149.4 crore, while EBITDA and PAT came in at Rs. 91.3 crore and Rs. 64.4 crore, respectively, against a loss in Q1FY2022 (driven by better operating leverage). Average revenue per user (ARPU) grew by ~10% y-o-y while resort revenue was up by 28% over Q1FY2020. The resort reported highest ever occupancies of 80%. WHL is focusing on various measures to increase footfalls including opening new parks, adding more attractions to existing parks, organising events in parks, spending on digital marketing and launching attractive offers. All these measures will aid in strong revenue growth coupled with improved profitability in the coming quarters.



    Outlook


    With better business fundamentals and a lean balance sheet, WHL is well-placed to achieve good earnings growth in the medium term. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs.425.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 12:14 pm
