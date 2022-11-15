English
    Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 425: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 15, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays


    Wonderla Holidays Limited (WHL) posted a strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter by registering footfalls of 4.7 lakh as against 3.57 footfalls achieved in Q2FY2020. Revenues grew by 3.8x y-o-y to Rs. 66 crore, while EBIDTA and PAT stood at Rs. 19.4 crore and Rs. 10.5 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU) grew by 61% compared to Q2FY2020 to Rs. 1,321. Resort also witnessed strong recovery, with the occupancy ratio standing at 76%. In the medium term (2-3 years), the company expects footfalls to be higher by 1.5x, ~7% annual growth in ARPU and two additional parks to be operational, which will aid in strong revenue growth coupled with improved profitability.



    Outlook


    With better business fundamentals and a lean balance sheet, WHL is well-placed to achieve good earnings growth in the medium term. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 425.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 06:32 pm