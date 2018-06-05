App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 420: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays’ (Wonderla) 7.5% YoY revenue dip and 79.2% YoY EBITDA growth in Q4FY18 came in line with estimates. Like-to-like, revenue grew 2% YoY, factoring provision made for disputed taxes. Share of non-ticket revenue rose 10.6% YoY following introduction of F&B offerings and costume sales. EBITDA margin expanded (1,347bps YoY) for third consecutive quarter primarily led by cost rationalisation.

Outlook

Reduction in GST rate, strong brand and reasonable pricing power place Wonderla in a sweet spot. With multiple price changes (owing to shift from service tax to GST, etc) now behind, pricing communication to customers will be much transparent. We retain 17x FY20E EV/EBTIDA to arrive at TP of INR420. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’. At CMP, the stock is trading at 14.3x FY20E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Wonderla Holidays

