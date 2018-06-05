Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 420: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Wonderla Holidays’ (Wonderla) 7.5% YoY revenue dip and 79.2% YoY EBITDA growth in Q4FY18 came in line with estimates. Like-to-like, revenue grew 2% YoY, factoring provision made for disputed taxes. Share of non-ticket revenue rose 10.6% YoY following introduction of F&B offerings and costume sales. EBITDA margin expanded (1,347bps YoY) for third consecutive quarter primarily led by cost rationalisation.

Outlook

Reduction in GST rate, strong brand and reasonable pricing power place Wonderla in a sweet spot. With multiple price changes (owing to shift from service tax to GST, etc) now behind, pricing communication to customers will be much transparent. We retain 17x FY20E EV/EBTIDA to arrive at TP of INR420. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’. At CMP, the stock is trading at 14.3x FY20E EV/EBITDA.

