you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 415: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wonderla Holidays recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Wonderla Holidays’ results were below our estimates. Revenues declined 7.5% YoY to Rs 54.9 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 66.5 crore) mainly led by 12.1% YoY decline in footfall Bengaluru park revenues fell 11.2% YoY to Rs 22.4 crore while revenues from the Kochi park declined 14.7% YoY to Rs 15.7 crore mainly led by a decline in footfall. However, Hyderabad park revenues remained flat YoY at Rs 15.3 crore EBITDA increased 79.2% YoY to Rs 15.3 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 20.7 crore) mainly led by operating leverage benefit. On the margin front, the EBITDA margin increased from 14.4% to 27.8% (vs. I-direct estimate of 31.1%).


Outlook


Introduction of new rides and a new park at Hyderabad will continue to keep footfall growth healthy in coming years. This, coupled with lower GST rates (from 28% to 18%) will not only boost footfall growth but also act a lever to boost margins (led by operating leverage benefit). Also, the company’s focus on increasing non-ticket revenues is expected to drive margins. In addition, a healthy balance sheet (debt free in FY18) and revenue & EBITDA CAGR of 13.5% and 19.1%, respectively, in FY18-20E demand premium valuations. Hence, we have positive view on the stock. We arrive at a DCF based target price of Rs 415.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 4, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wonderla Holidays

