App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Wonderla reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter, missing its estimates on all parameters but one. While revenues grew 10.3% YoY to Rs 60.4 crore, it was contributed by a mix of 6.9% footfall growth (5.9 lakh vs. I-direct estimate of 7 lakh) and 3.4% growth in revenues per visitor (Rs 1,035 vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 922). Bangalore Park witnessed double digit growth in footfall while revenues per visitor dropped 2.7% YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 17.8 crore growing 16.3% YoY (below I-direct estimate of Rs 22.9 crore). Other expenses remained elevated at Rs 26.7 crore, growing 14.5% YoY higher than our estimates, thus dragging EBITDA. EBITDA margins expanded 152 bps YoY in Q4FY19 to 29.4% (vs. I-direct estimate of 35.7%). The company ended FY19 with 40.5% margins. Owing to a low base of Q4FY18 and tax provisions being at a lower rate YoY, PAT exhibited 88% growth YoY to Rs 6.9 crore. Further, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.8 per share to be approved in the AGM.


Outlook


Wonderla has assets of Bangalore Park, which is a cash cow and Hyderabad Park that is poised for growth. Additionally, the debt free status of the company is an added advantage considering the asset heavy model of the company’ business. Further introduction of new rides would also keep the momentum going, attracting higher visits. Hence, we arrive at a target price of Rs 380 based on DCF analysis implying valuation of 29x FY21E P/E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wonderla Holidays

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.