you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 336: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 336 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Kotak Securities' research report on Wonderla Holidays


Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WHL) had faced challenges in Q2FY19 due to flood in Kerala and rainfall in south impacting its growth in footfalls. We believe that its footfalls in Kochi park to remain weak in Q3FY19 and expect it to come back on track in the next 1-2 quarters. However, the performance of Hyderabad and Bangalore parks in Q3FY19 is expected to remain strong.


Outlook


We are positive on future potential of theme parks in India and maintain our long term positive view on the company for running the business efficiently despite challenges. We maintain our estimates for FY19E and FY20E and maintain Buy rating on the stock with unchanged DCF based target price of Rs 336.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Wonderla Holidays

