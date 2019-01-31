App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wonderla Holidays has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Wonderla Holidays’ results were above our estimates due to better footfall growth at Bengaluru (up 23% YoY) and Hyderabad park (up 12% YoY). While footfalls at Kochi park fell 1% YoY due to flood impact, footfall and revenue growth recorded a positive trend in December 2018. Total footfalls for the quarter were up 11% YoY to 7.6 lakh While revenues rose 19.1% YoY to Rs 76 crore, EBITDA increased 56.2% YoY to Rs 29.8 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 22 crore) led by healthy realisation (up 8.7% YoY to Rs 959.5/person). EBITDA margin expanded 929 bps to 39.1% YoY (vs. I-direct estimate: 30.8%). Average ticket revenue per visitor at Bangalore, Hyderabad parks was positively impacted by a shift in Dussehra festival from September last year to October this year Net profit during the quarter increased 122% YoY to Rs 14.5 crore mainly led by higher operating margins.


Outlook


After being impacted by higher tax incidence and exceptional events like floods, outbreak of virus, we expect footfall growth to return to the normal growth trajectory as visible in Q3FY19. Introduction of new rides at Hyderabad and new park (land acquired in Chennai) will also keep the momentum healthy. Further, tight control over cost provides levers to improve margins, going ahead. Accordingly, we arrive at a DCF based target price of Rs 330/share (i.e. @ implied value of 15x FY20E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wonderla Holidays

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.