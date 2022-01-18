MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wipro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated January 16, 2022.

Broker Research
January 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With 230000 employees, it serves clients across six continents • Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on strong deal momentum especially on large size deals . We value Wipro at Rs 750 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS.


More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories

At 16:00 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 633.40, down Rs 12.80, or 1.98 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 650.25 and an intraday low of Rs 631.35.

It was trading with volumes of 242,823 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 597,487 shares, a decrease of -59.36 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.00 percent or Rs 6.40 at Rs 646.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 398.00 on 14 October, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.38 percent below its 52-week high and 59.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 347,186.33 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.