Buy Wipro; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro

Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With 230000 employees, it serves clients across six continents • Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on strong deal momentum especially on large size deals . We value Wipro at Rs 750 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS.

More Info on Trent

At 16:00 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 633.40, down Rs 12.80, or 1.98 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 650.25 and an intraday low of Rs 631.35.

It was trading with volumes of 242,823 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 597,487 shares, a decrease of -59.36 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.00 percent or Rs 6.40 at Rs 646.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 398.00 on 14 October, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.38 percent below its 52-week high and 59.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 347,186.33 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More