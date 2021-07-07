MARKET NEWS

Buy Wipro target of Rs 637: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 637 in its research report dated July 07, 2021.

July 07, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wipro


Wipro’s new CEO, Thierry Delaporte, (appointed on 6th July 2020) has radically changed company’s operating model by 1) simplifying organization structure and reducing P&Ls from 25 to 4, 2) overhauling senior management, 3) focusing on M&A to fast-track capability building as well as access different geos and 4) bringing in sales orientation with centralized large deal teams client centric structure. Thierry took some bold decisions and executed them with speed, so that entire organization gets aligned with the new strategy. We believe, Wipro’s turnaround effort is right on track given 1) rise in large and mega deals wins (US4 1.4 Bn, 16.6% QoQ in 4QFY21) 2) uptrend in revenue growth rate (strong organic guidance of 2-4% QoQ CC for 1QFY22E vs avg 0.5% QoQ in last 3 years) and 3) speedy closure of Capco acquisition to further accelerate 1Q22 revenues. The company reported 19.4% EBIT margin, strong ~300 bps YoY increase in FY21 underscoring new CEO’s focus on profitable growth.



Outlook


We assign BUY rating (earlier UNDER REVIEW) and value Wipro on 25X FY-23 EPS of Rs.25.5 to arrive at changed TP of INR 637. Wipro is currently trading at 24/21 for FY22/23E earnings of INR 22/25 respectively with EPS CAGR of 16% for FY21-23 respectively.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Jul 7, 2021 03:41 pm

