    Buy Wipro; target of Rs 630: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Wipro


    Wipro reported a weak operating performance in Q4. Q1 growth guidance also missed expectations. IT services revenue grew 3.1% QoQ (3.1% CC), in line with estimates. IT services' EBITM declined 60bps QoQ to 17%, 70bps below our estimates. Wipro has guided for 1-3% QoQ CC growth in IT services revenue in Q1. Management remains fairly confident of sustaining revenue growth momentum and achieving double-digit growth in FY23 while sustaining EBITM at 17-17.5% in the medium term (margins to be lower in the near term due to supply-side challenges and planned investments). Wipro signed 9 large deals with a combined TCV of over USD400mn in Q4. The order book in ACV terms grew 30% YoY in FY22, giving good growth visibility. The deal pipeline stood at an all-time high and consisted of a good mix of small and large deals.


    Outlook


    We cut FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 6.1%/4.7%, factoring in weak Q4 and near-term margin pressures. A simplified organization structure, empowered GAEs and investments into sales and capabilities should drive revenue growth acceleration. We believe the recent stock price correction has captured potential volatility in the operating performance during the early period of the restructuring exercise more than adequately. We retain Buy with a TP of Rs630 (Rs670 earlier) at 23x Mar'24E EPS.


    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Wipro
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:38 am
