Buy Wipro; target of Rs 602: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Wipro

Wipro Ltd (WPRO) Q4FY22 performance was inline with our estimate. Dollar Revenue was up3.1% QoQ in CC term to USD 2,722mn (KRChoksey est. USD 2,728Mn). Rupee revenue grew by 2.7%QoQ to INR 208,600Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 209,729Mn). Reported operating margin was down of 58bps to 16.3% QoQ supported by growth in consulting and engineering services, and ~40% of the order book is from cloud. Reported Net profit grew by 4% QoQ to INR 30,873Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 30,293Mn) with margin of 16.3%. Some of the near-term concerns include (1) pressure on margins (ITS margins expected to operate below the 17-17.5% EBITM band over the next few quarters) on acquisition integration and supply-side inflation and (2) incremental growth, with shorter cycle deals (acquisitions) adding volatility. Employee intake of ~45K YoY will offset the impact of attrition surge however the ongoing talent crunch and rise in discretionary cost will keep margins under check.

Outlook

Our target price of INR 602 is based on 23x Mar-24E EPS with EPS CAGR of ~10.2% over FY22-24E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More