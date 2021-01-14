MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 493: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 493 in its research report dated January 14, 2021.

Broker Research
January 14, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wipro


Wipro’s revenue grew at 3.4% QoQ CC (Ple: 3%, Cons: 3.2%) & 3.9% QoQ in USD terms. Revenue growth was broad based growth led by 5.6% QoQ rise in E&U, 5.2% QoQ in Consumer BU and 5.5% QoQ growth in Health BU (all in reported terms). Sharp margin beat positively surprised us, re-inforcing Wipro’s strategy of profitable growth. EBIT margins came at 22 quarters high at 21.7% (+ 243 bps QoQ and + 329 bps YoY) vs our estimates of 19.0% & cons: 19.1%. We believe EBIT margins of Wipro will stay above pre-Covid levels aided by certain structural operational factors such as offshore shift, sustainably higher utilization and lower than pre-Covid level travel costs, visa costs etc. Wipro closed 12 deals with > $30Mn TCV and the TCV booked of these deals was over $1.2Bn. Wipro continues to invest in industry experts and strengthens sales team with sharp focus on wining large deals. Management indicated that they aim to deliver consistent revenue growth and margin performance. Guidance for 4Q was at 1.5%-3.5% QoQ.



Outlook


We have increased our estimates by 10.5%/8.3% for FY22/23 which were led by 1) Strong deal win momentum, 2) Sustainable margin performance along with growth, 3) Strong Demand trend, 4) Strong exit rate in FY21. We value Wipro on FY-23 earnings of 21X (earlier 20x, 29%/43% discount to Infy/TCS resp.) to arrive at changed TP of INR 493 (earlier: INR434). Wipro is currently trading at 21.1X/19.6X for FY22/23E earnings of INR 21.8/23.5 respectively with EPS CAGR of ~13% for FY21-23 respectively. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Wipro
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.