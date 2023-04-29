Buy Wipro; target of Rs 479: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Wipro

Wipro Ltd’s (WPRO) Q4FY23 performance was lower than our estimate. During the quarter, Gross Revenue reached INR 231.90 billion (USD 2.8 billion), with a sequential decline of 0.2% and an 11.2% YoY increase. IT Services Segment Revenue increased to USD 2,823.0 million, an increase of 0.7% QoQ and 3.7% YoY; while Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased 0.6% sequentially and increased 6.5% on a YoY basis with offshore revenue comprising 59.7% of the revenue mix. Quarterly revenue growth was led by improvement in cloud infrastructure and Digital operations. IT Services Operating Margin for the quarter was at 16.3%, recording a flat sequential growth. Net Income for the quarter was at INR 30.7 billion (USD 374.1 million), an increase of 0.7% QoQ and a decrease of 0.4% on a YoY basis. Operating Cash Flows at 120.6% of Net Income for the quarter was at INR 37.3 billion ($453.8 million), an increase of 60.0% YoY. The EPS has improved to INR 5.61 in Q4 FY23 from INR 5.57 in Q3 FY23 and decreased from INR 5.64 in Q4 FY22.



Outlook

Hence we are assigning a P/E multiple of 18x to the FY25 estimated EPS of INR ~26.6 to arrive at a revised target price of INR 479 (Earlier Target price INR 471) per share, an upside of 24.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we revise our view to a “BUY” rating for the stock.

