Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated October 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Wipro


Q2 performance was in-line on revenue and margin front; CC revenue grew 2% q-o-q, while EBIT margin for IT services expanded 14 bps q-o-q to 19.2%; cash conversion remained strong. Wipro provided better-than-expected growth guidance of 1.5-3.5% q-o-q for Q3FY2021E; management expects growth momentum in BFSI to continue, while energy & utilities and technology verticals would recover in Q3. Although new CEO has a challenging task to get Wipro back to industry-level growth trajectory, we expect revenue growth to exceed historical levels in FY2022E/FY2023E.



Outlook


We upgrade Wipro from Hold to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 450 as demand is improving across its large verticals.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wipro

