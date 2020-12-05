Buy Wipro: Target Of Rs 450: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research repor on Wipro

The management aims to transform the company into a more externally focused and decentralized organization to accelerate growth as compared to its earlier internal and operational centric approach. Company would invest on (1) go-to-market, (2) business solutions, (3) partnerships and (4) strategic M&A to accelerate growth; margin likely to sustain given structural changes, pricing power, operational excellence and lower discretionary expenses. The CEO stated that the leaner organization structure would reduce P&L to 4 units versus 25 units earlier, which would enable it to take better decision on go-to market strategy and optimize costs.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Wipro with an unchanged PT of Rs. 450 as demand is improving across its large verticals.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.