Buy Wipro: Target Of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Wipro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated November 18, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 5, 2020 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Wipro


The management aims to transform the company into a more externally focused and decentralized organization to accelerate growth as compared to its earlier internal and operational centric approach. Company would invest on (1) go-to-market, (2) business solutions, (3) partnerships and (4) strategic M&A to accelerate growth; margin likely to sustain given structural changes, pricing power, operational excellence and lower discretionary expenses. The CEO stated that the leaner organization structure would reduce P&L to 4 units versus 25 units earlier, which would enable it to take better decision on go-to market strategy and optimize costs.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Wipro with an unchanged PT of Rs. 450 as demand is improving across its large verticals.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wipro
first published: Dec 5, 2020 01:01 pm

