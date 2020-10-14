172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-wipro-target-of-rs-415-prabhudas-lilladher-5960991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 415: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated October 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wipro


Wipro’s revenue grew at 2% QoQ CC (Ple: 1.5%, Cons: 1.6%) & 3.7% QoQ in reported terms. Revenue growth was broad based with 5.6% QoQ rise in Consumer BU (retail segment), 5.4% QoQ growth in BFSI, 5.2% QoQ growth in Health BU and 7.8% QoQ communications. Revenue growth was led by BPO that grew 8.1% QoQ. EBIT margin performance was better than our expectations. EBIT margins at 18.7% (+70bps QoQ, +109bps YoY) and IT services EBIT margins at 19.3% (+30bps QoQ) slightly ahead of our and street estimates 19% underscores the new CEOs focus of profitable growth. Guidance was way better than our estimates at 1.5%-3.5% QoQ for Q3FY21. The new CEO has outlined new strategic direction, 1) Growth focus, prioritize investments in areas of competence and scale, 2) have offerings that address a wider spectrum of decision makers, 3) augment talent pool and simplification of operating model. We have increased our estimates by avg 6% for FY22/23 which were led by 1) Strong guidance, 2) Sustainable margin performance along with growth, 3) Strong Demand trend, 4) Strong exit rate in FY21.



Outlook


We value Wipro on Sep-22 earnings of 20X (earlier:18X) to arrive at changed TP of INR 415(earlier: INR350). Wipro is currently trading at 19X/17X for FY22/23E earnings of INR 19.8/21.7 respectively with EPS CAGR of ~14% for FY21-23 respectively. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 11:44 am

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Wipro

