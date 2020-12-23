MARKET NEWS

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 415: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated December 23, 2020.

December 23, 2020 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wipro


We believe cultural shift and growth focus was long overdue in Wipro and we see bold management initiatives translating into large deal wins for Wipro. In the analyst meet, management mentioned Execution = Accelerated growth X Sustained margins along with healthy cash conversion & optimal use of cash. With multiple deal wins’ management has proved their mettle in execution. Growth has become top priority for Wipro as the new CEO aims to transform the company into more outward focused. Even in last quarter Wipro has surprised street with higher revenue guidance of 1.5-3.5% for Q3FY20. Shift from traditional 3 axes model to 2 axes model lead to reduction of P&Ls from 25 to 4 driving in sizable savings. Wipro’s IT services EBIT margins came at 19.3% (+30bps QoQ) in 2Q21 slightly ahead of our and street estimates 19% underscores the new CEOs focus of profitable growth.



Outlook


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

