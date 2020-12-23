Buy Wipro; target of Rs 415: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wipro

We believe cultural shift and growth focus was long overdue in Wipro and we see bold management initiatives translating into large deal wins for Wipro. In the analyst meet, management mentioned Execution = Accelerated growth X Sustained margins along with healthy cash conversion & optimal use of cash. With multiple deal wins’ management has proved their mettle in execution. Growth has become top priority for Wipro as the new CEO aims to transform the company into more outward focused. Even in last quarter Wipro has surprised street with higher revenue guidance of 1.5-3.5% for Q3FY20. Shift from traditional 3 axes model to 2 axes model lead to reduction of P&Ls from 25 to 4 driving in sizable savings. Wipro’s IT services EBIT margins came at 19.3% (+30bps QoQ) in 2Q21 slightly ahead of our and street estimates 19% underscores the new CEOs focus of profitable growth.

Outlook

