Buy Wipro; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro

Wipro reported a strong Q3FY19 performance with 2.4% QoQ growth in constant currency (above our estimate of 1.7% QoQ) and 120 bps expansion in IT services EBIT margin to 19.8%Consolidated revenues grew 5.3% QoQ to Rs 15,059.5 crore mainly led by IT services wherein rupee revenues grew 3.7% sequentially to Rs 14,665 crore while volatile IT products division grew 9.4% QoQ Reported IT services EBIT margin expanded 120 bps to 19.8% (from adjusted margin of 18.6% in Q2FY19) mainly on account of rupee depreciation (+60 bps) and operational efficiencies in the form of lower G&A (+60 bps). It was above our estimate of 18.3% The board has recommended bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 (one equity share for every three equity shares held). It has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share.

Outlook

Wipro reported a strong quarter, especially on the margin front. Further, with continued strength in BFSI and digital, a healthy deal pipeline commentary and client specific issues left behind, we remain positive on Wipro’s growth trajectory. This, coupled with sustainability of higher margins in coming years would further boost profitability. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 375 per share (15x FY21E EPS).

