you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


Wipro reported a strong Q3FY19 performance with 2.4% QoQ growth in constant currency (above our estimate of 1.7% QoQ) and 120 bps expansion in IT services EBIT margin to 19.8%Consolidated revenues grew 5.3% QoQ to Rs 15,059.5 crore mainly led by IT services wherein rupee revenues grew 3.7% sequentially to Rs 14,665 crore while volatile IT products division grew 9.4% QoQ Reported IT services EBIT margin expanded 120 bps to 19.8% (from adjusted margin of 18.6% in Q2FY19) mainly on account of rupee depreciation (+60 bps) and operational efficiencies in the form of lower G&A (+60 bps). It was above our estimate of 18.3% The board has recommended bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 (one equity share for every three equity shares held). It has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share.


Outlook


Wipro reported a strong quarter, especially on the margin front. Further, with continued strength in BFSI and digital, a healthy deal pipeline commentary and client specific issues left behind, we remain positive on Wipro’s growth trajectory. This, coupled with sustainability of higher margins in coming years would further boost profitability. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 375 per share (15x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro

