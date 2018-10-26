Buy Wipro; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro

Wipro reported Q2FY19 results were above our expectations, excluding one-offs. In constant currency, global IT services revenues grew 2.8% sequentially (above our estimate of 1.3% QoQ). Adjusted for one-off settlement of Rs 514.1 crore, IT services EBIT margin stood at 18% in Q2FY19 (vs our expectation of 16.1%). US$ revenues grew 0.7% QoQ to $2041.2 million. However, adjusting for divestment of its hosted data centre business, dollar revenue growth was 1.9% sequentially. Reported EBIT margin stood at 14.4% (from adjusted margin of 15.6% in Q1FY19). Adjusted EBIT margin improved by 240 bps to 18.0% mainly led by rupee depreciation (+70 bps), automation & productivity improvement (+90 bps) and cost optimisation of global subsidiaries (+90 bps).

Outlook

Wipro reported a strong quarter on all fronts. Further, positive guidance in the wake of seasonal Q3 along with optimistic commentary across most verticals with continued strength in BFSI and digital prompt us to be constructive on Wipro’s growth trajectory. This coupled with sustainability of higher margins in coming quarters will further boost profitability. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 360 per share (15x FY20E EPS).

